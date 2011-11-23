Advertisement

People

ACS Election Results

ACS News: President-elect, board directors selected in society’s annual elections

by Sophie L. Rovner
November 23, 2011
The American Chemical Society has elected Marinda Li Wu, founder and president of Science is Fun!, in Orinda, Calif., as ACS president-elect for 2012. Her three-year succession includes becoming president of the society in 2013 and immediate past-president in 2014. The society also elected several board directors.

Wu received 37% more votes than Dennis Chamot, who is the associate executive director of the National Research Council’s Division on Engineering & Physical Sciences, in Washington, D.C.

During her term in office, Wu says, she will “focus efforts on increased advocacy to improve the business climate for domestic jobs creation plus innovative ways to help our members, ranging from new grads to seniors, with professional support. As the chemistry enterprise continues to become more global,” she adds, “I hope to collaborate with our sister chemical societies worldwide to facilitate more global outreach and meet the needs of our members and profession.”

[+]Enlarge
Confalone
Confalone
Confalone

A Ph.D. chemist, Wu has considerable prior experience with ACS, including service as a councilor and as a member of the board and numerous ACS committees. She has been a member of the society since 1971 and was head of the California Section in 2001.

[+]Enlarge
Charpentier
Charpentier
Charpentier

Wu, who holds seven U.S. patents, worked in Dow Chemical’s Central Research Laboratory from 1976 to 1992. She founded Science is Fun! the following year.

In other election results, Pat N. Confalone, vice president of global R&D at DuPont Crop Protection, in Wilmington, Del., won reelection to the ACS Board District III director for a three-year term. He defeated David J. Lohse, retired distinguished research associate at ExxonMobil Research & Engineering, in Annandale, N.J.

[+]Enlarge
Carroll
Carroll
Carroll

For District VI director on the ACS Board, Bonnie A. Charpentier, vice president of regulatory affairs and quality at Metabolex, in Hayward, Calif., received more votes than Carlos G. Gutiérrez, a professor of chemistry at California State University, Los Angeles. Charpentier is currently chair of the board.

[+]Enlarge
Sawrey
Sawrey
Sawrey

In board elections for at-large director, William F. Carroll Jr., vice president of Occidental Chemical, in Dallas, and adjunct industrial professor of chemistry at Indiana University, Bloomington, won reelection to a three-year term. Another at-large seat will be filled by Barbara A. Sawrey, associate vice chancellor of academic affairs at the University of California, San Diego.

Carroll and Sawrey defeated Ken B. Anderson, a professor of geochemistry at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, and chief executive officer of Thermaquatica, in Carbondale; and Charles E. Kolb, president and CEO of Aerodyne Research, in Billerica, Mass.

Voter participation was the same as for last year’s ACS elections, equaling 15% of eligible voters, who are defined as ACS members in good standing who joined the society no later than August.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

