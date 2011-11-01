Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Pace of Mergers Slows in Third Quarter

Deal Making: A few large acquisitions reflect cash stockpiles, but total number of deals declined

by Melody M. Bomgardner
November 1, 2011
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

The number and value of chemical acquisitions worth more than $50 million has declined significantly from early in 2011. There were 22 deals made in the third quarter, down from 31 in the second quarter and 33 in the first quarter of this year, according to a report by consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

The total value of deals has also declined. In the third quarter, combined deal value was up slightly to $16.0 billion from $14.8 billion in the second quarter, but it was still considerably lower than the $42.0 billion recorded in the first quarter. Despite the dip, PwC points out, four deals bigger than $1.0 billion were announced during the third quarter; the largest was Ecolab’s $8.1 billion purchase of water treatment firm Nalco.

The main force steering executives away from acquisitions is economic uncertainty, says Tracey Stover, global chemicals leader for PwC. “There are discussions happening and some activity but it’s not resolving into public announcements due to economic weakness or potential weakness.” Compared with the first quarter of the year, when economic recovery caused the merger floodgates to open, Stover says, executives are proceeding more slowly now and with more caution.

Even though economic trends appear unsteady, larger firms, especially those with strong balance sheets, are still looking to acquisitions to help fuel growth, Stover says. In three of the four megadeals, the purchasing company is based in the U.S.: Ecolab, Tronox, and OM Group all had cash on hand after years of careful cost cutting.

European firms looked overseas for acquisitions, as in the case of Lonza’s purchase of U.S.-based Arch Chemicals. “This could be due to European investors seeking higher growth rates than may be available from domestic economies, as well as concerns about local economic conditions,” suggests the PwC report.

The third quarter showed a noticeable change in activity in emerging economies, especially China. Whereas Chinese firms were involved in 17 deals during the first half of 2011, they only accounted for four deals in the third quarter, the report found.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Chemical deals dip in third quarter
Chemical deal-making slows in 2017
Merger Uptick Predicted For 2014 After Slow 2013

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE