Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

EU To Investigate Honeywell, DuPont

Antitrust: Arkema complaint leads to scrutiny of who will control the market for next-generation auto refrigerants

by Marc S. Reisch
December 21, 2011
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

COMPETITION
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Firms have dispute over rights to produce an enviromentally safer auto air conditioning gas.
Firms dispute rights to make environmentally safer auto air conditioning refrigerant.
Credit: Shutterstock
Firms have dispute over rights to produce an enviromentally safer auto air conditioning gas.

Under prompting from French specialty chemical maker Arkema, the European Commission, the administrative arm of the 27-nation European Community, has opened an antitrust proceeding to investigate whether an agreement between Honeywell and DuPont to develop and produce a next-generation auto refrigerant is anticompetitive.

The Commission’s investigation escalates an ongoing dispute between Arkema and the U.S. partners over the patent rights to hydrofluoroolefin (HFO)-1234yf, a refrigerant recently introduced for the air conditioning systems of cars that will be sold under new European environmental regulations. HFO-1234yf also has applications beyond cars in fluorochemical markets such as refrigeration, home air conditioning, and foam blowing that today are worth as much as $5 billion in annual sales, according to an industry consultant.

An Arkema spokeswoman says her firm has proprietary technology to make HFO-1234yf but that Honeywell owns application patents in Europe and the U.S. that keep it from the market. Although Arkema contests those patents, the spokeswoman says the company is also willing “to obtain a license under fair and reasonable conditions in order to supply HFO-1234yf to car makers as soon as possible.”

Both Honeywell and DuPont say they are confident the Commission will rule that they have acted in compliance with European competition rules.

Honeywell and DuPont have a venture to jointly produce—but separately market—HFO-1234yf. Because HFO-1234yf has a low global warming potential and is a drop-in replacement for the widely used refrigerant hydrofluorocarbon (HFC)-134a, it is the auto industry’s refrigerant of choice.

Court battles over the rights to HFO-1234yf have been going on since 2009 when Honeywell first sued Arkema in a European court for infringing its patents. Arkema sued Honeywell in June 2010 in U.S. District Court seeking to invalidate Honeywell’s U.S. patents. Arkema says it has also filed an action in the European Patent Office to invalidate Honeywell’s patents.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Arkema files complaint against Honeywell
EC Sues Germany Over Fluorochemical
Europe Targets Honeywell, DuPont

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE