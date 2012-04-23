3M Car Gets New Fire Suppressant

NASCAR car No. 16, a Ford Fusion sponsored by 3M, arrived at the Kansas Speedway on Earth Day weekend equipped with a new, atmosphere-friendly fire suppression fluid. 3M’s Novec 1230 fluid replaces ozone-depleting substances being phased out under the Montreal protocol and those with a high global-warming potential such as hydrofluorocarbons. Novec has a global warming potential of 1, the same as carbon dioxide. Novec doesn’t damage equipment in the race car or affect the surface of the racetrack, 3M says.
