Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Aerosols Expand Through Surface Reactions

Results implicate heterogeneous processes in particle growth mechanism

by Jyllian Kemsley
April 23, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Reactions on the surface of airborne particles may explain why they grow faster than traditional models predict (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1120593109). Atmospheric aerosols affect precipitation and climate, and they are also associated with adverse health effects. Whereas primary aerosols are emitted directly into the air, secondary aerosols form in the atmosphere. Traditionally, scientists believed that secondary organic aerosols grew through a mechanism in which volatile organic compounds reacted with atmospheric oxidants, making the compounds less volatile and able to condense onto particles. Now, a group led by Barbara D’Anna of Claude Bernard University, in Lyon, France, sees evidence for aerosol growth through light-induced heterogeneous reactions on the particles’ surfaces. Using a laboratory flow-tube reactor with volatile terpenes and seed particles containing humic acid, a component of soil formed through biodegradation of organic matter, they found that the particles appeared to trap and oxidize the terpenes, probably through radical-producing photoreactions of humic acid. The experimental particle growth rates match those observed in field studies, suggesting that the heterogeneous reaction mechanism should be included in atmospheric modeling, the researchers say.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Atmospheric Nitrous Acid Chemistry Questioned
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Aerosol Climate Accounting
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Airborne Mineral Dust Is Key To Cirrus Cloud Creation

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE