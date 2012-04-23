Arkema Reorganizes Plastic Sheet Units

Arkema is taking a series of steps to strengthen its plastic sheet business. The company is divesting its Tuffak line of polycarbonate sheet to Bayer MaterialScience. Terms of the sale have not been disclosed. Arkema will continue to make the sheet for Bayer at its Kensington, Conn., plant for several months while Bayer takes over production. Additionally, Arkema will end production of acrylic sheet in Kensington and relocate production to Louisville, Ky., over the course of the next year. The company says it will help relocate employees to Louisville and offer severance packages for workers who don’t want to move.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter