COMP Division Announces 2012 Awards

The ACS Division of Computers in Chemistry (COMP) recognized the recipients of its spring 2012 division awards during the spring ACS national meeting in San Diego.
The HP Outstanding Junior Faculty Award, cosponsored by Hewlett-Packard, recognizes the early success and academic potential of computational chemists who are on the tenure track but have not yet received tenure. The recipients are Patrick Charbonneau, Duke University; Lasse Jensen, Pennsylvania State University; Xiaosong Li, University of Washington, Seattle; and Joseph E. Subotnik, University of Pennsylvania. Each winner received $1,000.
The CCG Excellence Award, cosponsored by Montreal-based software company Chemical Computing Group (CCG), recognizes outstanding research by a graduate student in computational chemistry. The recipients are Garrett B. Goh, University of Michigan; Jason A. Wallace, University of Oklahoma; Cong Liu, University of North Texas; Adrian W. Lange, Ohio State University; and Chris MacDermaid, University of Pennsylvania. Each winner received $1,150 and a copy of CCG’s Molecular Operating Environment (MOE) software with a one-year license.
The recipient of the ACS Peter Kollman Graduate Award in Supercomputing, cosponsored by the National Institute for Computational Sciences, is Christopher von Bargen, University of Pennsylvania. He will receive access to high-performance computing resources from NICS.
For more information on the COMP awards, visit web2011.acscomp.org.
