Coates Award Goes To Ann Taylor

Ann K. Taylor, a consultant at CTD Quality Consulting, is the recipient of the Charles E. Coates Memorial Award, which honors outstanding contributions to the profession of chemistry or chemical engineering, the corresponding professional society, and the community.
Taylor is national secretary for Iota Sigma Pi and a councilor for the ACS Baton Rouge Section. She has also served on the ACS Committee on Community Activities.
The ACS Baton Rouge Section and the American Institute of Chemical Engineers bestow the Coates Award in commemoration of Charles E. Coates, one of Louisiana’s most prominent figures in chemistry and chemical engineering.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter