Dimethyl Carbonate Plant Set For China

Japan’s Ube Industries will license its technology for producing dimethyl carbonate to a joint venture in China in which it will own a 24.5% stake. Ube and its partners, China’s Henan Coal & Chemical and Japan’s HighChem, plan to open a 100,000-metric-ton-per-year plant by 2013 in Puyang, Henan province. Henan Coal & Chemical will supply the plant with carbon monoxide made from coal gas; HighChem will contribute technical know-how. Ube has operated a 15,000-metric-ton-per-year dimethyl carbonate plant in Japan since 1992. The chemical is used as a fuel additive and as an electrolyte in lithium-ion batteries.
