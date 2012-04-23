Advertisement

People

Dreyfus Teacher-Scholars Named

by Linda Wang
April 23, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 17
Most Popular in People

Recipients of the 2011 Henry Dreyfus Teacher-Scholar Award, which recognizes accomplishment in scholarly research with undergraduates as well as a compelling commitment to teaching, are Craig Anderson of Bard College, who is studying the synthesis, characterization, and reactivity of hetero-multinuclear, anticancer metal complexes; Megan E. Núñez of Mount Holyoke College, who is studying the biophysical chemistry of DNA damage and bacterial predation; Rebecca Whelan of Oberlin College, who is studying analytical approaches to the characterization and detection of ovarian cancer biomarker proteins; Stephen Miller of Swarthmore College, who is conducting biochemical and structural studies of interspecies bacterial communication; Jeremy Kua of the University of San Diego, who is studying multiscale modeling of formaldehyde chemistry; and Donald E. Elmore of Wellesley College, who is working on the characterization of a histone-derived peptide library. Each awardee receives an unrestricted research grant of $60,000.

Nominations for the 2012 awards are being accepted through May 21. For more information, visit dreyfus.org/awards/henry_dryfus_teacher_award.shtml.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

