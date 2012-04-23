Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Elliot S. Pierce Sr.

by Susan J. Ainsworth
April 23, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Elliot S. Pierce Sr., 89, a retired Department of Energy chemist, died on Jan. 29 at his home in Kensington, Md.

Born in Attleboro, Mass., Pierce earned a B.S. in chemistry from Yale University in 1943. He then enlisted in the Navy, disarming underwater explosives during World War II. Pierce returned to Yale in 1946, earning a Ph.D. in chemistry in 1950.

After teaching chemistry at the University of Massachusetts for a year, Pierce worked as a research scientist at American Cyanamid’s Lederle Laboratories, where he aided in the discovery of methotrexate, which is used in the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. While at the company, he worked briefly in industrial research recruitment and as a technical liaison to government agencies. Pierce subsequently worked in research and education administration for the Air Force.

In 1962, he joined the Atomic Energy Commission, where he helped reshape its basic chemical research, expanding its focus from nuclear research to research in all energy areas. Until his retirement in 1987, Pierce remained with the organization as it eventually evolved into the Department of Energy. He then continued as a chemical consultant to various government groups for many years.

An advocate of equal opportunity, Pierce hired and promoted women and minority staffers at DOE, working against then-prevailing practices.

Pierce was an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1947, remaining active in ACS governance for 30 years. He was a lifetime member of the National Research Council’s Board on Chemical Sciences & Technology and a member of Sigma Xi.

He and his wife, Vivianne, traveled around the world, indulging their passion for ballroom and folk dancing. He officiated at weddings as a minister in the Church of Spiritual Humanism.

Pierce is survived by his wife; son, Elliot Jr.; daughters, Katrina-Pilar Taillard and Roxanne; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Henry Linschitz
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
W. Carl Wooten Jr.
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Otto Vogl

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE