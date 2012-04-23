Engineers Awarded Charles Stark Draper Prize

Four engineers involved in the development of liquid-crystal displays were awarded the 2012 Charles Stark Draper Prize by the National Academy of Engineering during a ceremony in February. The $500,000 prize honors engineers whose accomplishments have significantly benefited society.
The recipients are the late T. Peter Brody, chief scientist at Advantech US; George H. Heilmeier, chairman emeritus at Bellcore; Wolfgang Helfrich, a professor at the Free University of Berlin; and Martin Schadt, a scientific adviser to governments and industrial research groups.
