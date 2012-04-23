Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Eugene T. McGuinness

by Susan J. Ainsworth
April 23, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Eugene T. McGuinness, 84, a professor emeritus of chemistry and biochemistry at Seton Hall University in South Orange, N.J., died on Jan. 2.

Born in Newark, N.J., McGuinness served in the Army during World War II. After the war, he obtained a B.S. from St. Peter’s College, in Jersey City, in 1949 and an M.S. from Fordham University before earning a Ph.D. in 1961 from Rutgers University.

McGuinness then served as a professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Seton Hall for more than 40 years, retiring in 1998. His research focused on enzymology.

Pursuing his lifelong scholarly interests in retirement, in 2010 he published “Some Molecular Moments of the Hadean and Archaean Aeons: A Retrospective Overview from the Interfacing Years of the Second to Third Millennia” in the ACS journal Chemical Reviews (DOI: 10.1021/cr050061l). McGuinness was an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1952.

An avid gardener and Irish wolfhound enthusiast, he also enjoyed researching his Irish ancestry and taking trips to Navan, Ireland, and Cuilco, Guatemala.

McGuinness is survived by his wife of 52 years, Julie; daughters Joan Marie McGuinness Ibsen and Julianne; and two grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter Mary Ann.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
William A. Remers
Peter A. S. Smith
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Rory A. More O’Ferrall

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE