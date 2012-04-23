Eugene T. McGuinness, 84, a professor emeritus of chemistry and biochemistry at Seton Hall University in South Orange, N.J., died on Jan. 2.
Born in Newark, N.J., McGuinness served in the Army during World War II. After the war, he obtained a B.S. from St. Peter’s College, in Jersey City, in 1949 and an M.S. from Fordham University before earning a Ph.D. in 1961 from Rutgers University.
McGuinness then served as a professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Seton Hall for more than 40 years, retiring in 1998. His research focused on enzymology.
Pursuing his lifelong scholarly interests in retirement, in 2010 he published “Some Molecular Moments of the Hadean and Archaean Aeons: A Retrospective Overview from the Interfacing Years of the Second to Third Millennia” in the ACS journal Chemical Reviews (DOI: 10.1021/cr050061l). McGuinness was an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1952.
An avid gardener and Irish wolfhound enthusiast, he also enjoyed researching his Irish ancestry and taking trips to Navan, Ireland, and Cuilco, Guatemala.
McGuinness is survived by his wife of 52 years, Julie; daughters Joan Marie McGuinness Ibsen and Julianne; and two grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter Mary Ann.
