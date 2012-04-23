Evonik To Dissolve China Joint Venture

Evonik Industries will exit its Evonik Sanzheng joint venture in China, according to Dahai Yu, a member of Evonik’s executive board. Yu declined to confirm a report in the German newspaper Handelsblatt that Evonik discovered improper payments and gifts at the joint venture, in which Evonik holds a 65% stake. In 2007, Evonik Sanzheng invested $35 million to build a cyanuric chloride plant in Chongqing. The venture also produces the intermediate chemical in Yingkou.
