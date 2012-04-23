Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Hackerman Award To Oleg Ozerov

by Linda Wang
April 23, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Kendra Beasley/Texas A&M College of Science
Oleg V. Ozerov
Credit: Kendra Beasley/Texas A&M College of Science

Oleg V. Ozerov, a professor of chemistry at Texas A&M University, has been awarded the Welch Foundation’s 2012 Hackerman Award in Chemical Research. The $100,000 prize, named in honor of academic scientist Norman Hackerman, is awarded annually to recognize a young scientist conducting basic chemistry research in Texas.

Ozerov’s research explores molecular design, targeting either unusual molecular structures or new ways to make or break chemical bonds, including discoveries with potential significance for a greener environment. In one significant achievement, he found a way to break the carbon-fluorine bond, opening up the possibility of converting super greenhouse gases, or hydrofluorocarbons, into benign compounds.

In other work, Ozerov created pincer ligands that can attach to transition metals to create new catalysts. These ligands allow more control over the reactivity of transition-metal complexes in catalysis. Using ligand design as a tool, he has developed improved catalysts and has generated fundamental discoveries on both reactivity and structure.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
AIC Gold Medal To Jacqueline Barton
Catalysis Lectureship To Suljo Linic
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Award In Pure Chemistry

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE