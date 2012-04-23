Hackerman Award To Oleg Ozerov

Oleg V. Ozerov, a professor of chemistry at Texas A&M University, has been awarded the Welch Foundation’s 2012 Hackerman Award in Chemical Research. The $100,000 prize, named in honor of academic scientist Norman Hackerman, is awarded annually to recognize a young scientist conducting basic chemistry research in Texas.
Ozerov’s research explores molecular design, targeting either unusual molecular structures or new ways to make or break chemical bonds, including discoveries with potential significance for a greener environment. In one significant achievement, he found a way to break the carbon-fluorine bond, opening up the possibility of converting super greenhouse gases, or hydrofluorocarbons, into benign compounds.
In other work, Ozerov created pincer ligands that can attach to transition metals to create new catalysts. These ligands allow more control over the reactivity of transition-metal complexes in catalysis. Using ligand design as a tool, he has developed improved catalysts and has generated fundamental discoveries on both reactivity and structure.
