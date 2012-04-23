Harry J. Neumiller Jr., 82, a professor emeritus of chemistry at Knox College in Galesburg, Ill., died on Feb. 18.
Born in Peoria, Ill., Neumiller earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry summa cum laude from Knox College in 1951. He then earned a master’s degree in chemistry in 1952 and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry in 1956 from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.
Neumiller began his career working for Eastman Kodak Research Laboratories in Rochester, N.Y. Then, in 1959, he joined Knox College, serving as an organic chemistry professor and registrar until his retirement in 1997.
He was an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1952. He was also a member of the Midwestern Association of Chemistry Teachers in Liberal Arts Colleges, a 50-year member of the Illinois State Academy of Science, and a member of Phi Beta Kappa, Phi Lambda Upsilon, and Phi Gamma Delta.
Neumiller was also a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church in Galesburg and a longtime volunteer with the Cub Scouts. He had a passion for astronomy, meteorology, architecture, and gardening, and he enjoyed attending the Knox-Galesburg Symphony and the National Stearman Fly-In.
He is survived by his wife, Joan, whom he married in 1957; daughters, Christine, Catherine, and Caroline; son, John; four grandchildren; and two step-grandchildren.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter