Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Herbert D. Kaesz

by Susan J. Ainsworth
April 23, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Herbert D. Kaesz, 79, a professor emeritus of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of California, Los Angeles, died of cancer on Feb. 26.

Born in Alexandria, Egypt, to Austrian parents, Kaesz received a B.A. in chemistry from New York University in 1954 and a Ph.D. in inorganic chemistry from Harvard University in 1959 under F. Gordon A. Stone.

He joined the UCLA faculty in 1960, teaching chemistry for nonmajors, general chemistry, structural inorganic chemistry, and organometallic chemistry. He retired in 2003 but remained active on campus, developing and teaching the popular seminar “Serendipity in Science.”

Kaesz focused his research on the synthesis and applications of organometallic compounds. He was among the first scientists to synthesize a technetium carbonyl complex. Later in his career, he pioneered the development of pyrolytic and photolytic methods of metal film deposition for electronic applications.

He was an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1954, and served as councilor for the Southern California Section from 1976 to 2011.

Kaesz served as chairman of the International Union of Pure & Applied Chemistry Commission on the Nomenclature of Inorganic Chemistry, president of the Inorganic Syntheses Organization, and associate editor of the ACS journal Inorganic Chemistry.

He received the Tolman Medal from the ACS Southern California Section in 1980 and was elected a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science in 1981. Kaesz received a Senior U.S. Scientist Award from the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation in Germany in 1988 and the ACS Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Inorganic Chemistry in 1998. He was elected into the inaugural group of ACS Fellows in 2009.

Known not only for his intellect, but also for his optimism, good nature, spirit, and wit, Kaesz enjoyed sharing his wealth of knowledge about music, art, and languages.

He is survived by his daughters, Judy Kaesz Murray and Susan, and three grandchildren. His wife of 51 years, Joan, died in 2010.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Peter A. S. Smith
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Michael F. Lappert
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
John D. Corbett

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE