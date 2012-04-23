Honda To Recycle Rare Earths From Car Parts

Honda plans to extract rare-earth metals from car parts, starting with nickel-metal hydride batteries collected from Honda hybrid vehicles. The processing will take place at a plant operated by Japan Metals & Chemicals. According to Honda, the facility will recover 80% of rare-earth content in the batteries at a purity level as high as that of newly mined and refined metals. The automaker plans to use the recovered materials in new batteries and other products.
