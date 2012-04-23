Mylan Will Expand Presence In Ireland

With the help of government incentives, the generic drug maker Mylan plans to expand its operations in Ireland. The Pittsburgh-based company says it will invest up to $100 million annually over the next five years at its existing sites in Dublin and Galway, adding more than 500 new positions through 2016. Mylan says the jobs will be in R&D and other functions for its respiratory- and injectable-drug businesses.
