Nominations sought for Nichols Medal

The ACS New York Section is accepting nominations for the 2013 William H. Nichols Medal, which encourages original research in chemistry. The award is presented annually in recognition of an outstanding contribution in the field of chemistry. It consists of a gold medal, a bronze replica, and $5,000.
Investigators who have published significant and original work in any field of chemistry during the five calendar years preceding the presentation meeting, which will be held in March 2013, are eligible for consideration.
Each nomination requires a completed nomination form, biographical and professional data, and seconding letters. Nomination forms are available at newyorkacs.org/meetings/Nominations/Nichols.php or by e-mailing njesper1@optonline.net. Nominations must be received by May 31.
