Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Peter H. L. Wei

by Susan J. Ainsworth
April 23, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Peter H. L. Wei, 89, a retired Wyeth medicinal chemist, died on Feb. 5 in Philadelphia.

Born in the village of Man in Shandong province, China, he earned a scholarship to St. John’s University in Shanghai, where he received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry in 1948. Later that year, he immigrated to the U.S. and earned a master’s degree in chemistry from Columbia University in 1953.

Wei then worked as a medicinal chemist for Norwich Pharmaceuticals in Norwich, N.Y., until 1960, when he joined Wyeth as a medicinal research chemist.

At Wyeth, his research focused on the synthesis of heterocyclic compounds that could be used in antibacterial, antianxiety, hypotensive, immunological, and proton-pump-inhibition applications. While at Wyeth, Wei earned a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of Pennsylvania. He retired from the company in 1987.

He is credited with more than 80 U.S. patents and 11 peer-reviewed research articles. He was an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1954.

Wei was a devout Christian, an avid fisherman, and a talented musician, playing trumpet and piano proficiently. He performed as a tenor with several choirs, including the Wayne Oratorio Society.

He is survived by his second wife, Mei Chen; sons, Nathan and Wesley; daughters, Esther and Deborah; and 10 grandchildren. Wei’s first wife, Pearl, died in 1988.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Richard S. P. Hsi
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Raymond W. Angelo Sr.
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Yao Hua (Mike) Wu

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE