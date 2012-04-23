Piramal Snags Imaging Agents From Bayer

Piramal Healthcare will acquire Bayer’s molecular-imaging R&D portfolio for an undisclosed sum. The portfolio includes rights to florbetaben, a diagnostic that detects amyloid-β plaque deposits in the brain. The plaque is considered an indicator of Alzheimer’s disease. Piramal says the portfolio has a potential value of $1.5 billion. The deal marks Piramal’s second acquisition of a late-stage asset; last year, the Indian firm bought a cartilage repair product that has since been approved in Europe.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter