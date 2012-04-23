Sheldon Clark, 88, a retired industrial chemist from Boca Raton, Fla., died on Feb. 6.
Born in Brooklyn, Clark received a B.A. in 1945 and an M.A. in 1947 from New York University before earning a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Purdue University in 1955.
He began his career working as a research chemist for Olin Corp. He moved to Inmont Corp. in 1966, becoming the director of research planning and control before joining Crompton & Knowles in 1970 as an associate director of research. In 1978, he moved to Frekote Inc. as vice president and director of R&D. He transferred to Dexter Corp. after its acquisition of Frekote and retired from Dexter in 1989 as the director of regulatory affairs. Clark was an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1947.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jacqueline; sons, Michael and Brian; and one grandson.
