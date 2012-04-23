Skolnik Awardees Named, 2013 Nominations Sought

Peter Murray-Rust, a reader in molecular informatics and a senior research fellow at the University of Cambridge, and Henry S. Rzepa, chair of computational chemistry at Imperial College London, are the recipients of the 2012 Herman Skolnik Award presented by the ACS Division of Chemical Information (CINF).
The award recognizes outstanding contributions to and achievements in the theory and practice of chemical information science and related disciplines. The prize consists of a $3,000 honorarium and a plaque.
Murray-Rust and Rzepa are each being recognized for their continued efforts to advance the field of chemical informatics, particularly in electronic and online forms; for opening standards to facilitate first-class science; and for promoting new ways to collaborate and exchange chemical data.
CINF is accepting nominations for the 2013 Herman Skolnik Award. Nominations should describe the nominee’s contributions to the field of chemical information and include supporting material such as a biographical sketch and a list of publications and presentations. Three seconding letters are also required. E-mail nominations and supporting material to Phil McHale at
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter