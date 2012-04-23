Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

William E. Garwood

by Susan J. Ainsworth
April 23, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

William E. Garwood, 92, a retired ExxonMobil research chemist whose discoveries led to the commercialization of Mobil 1 synthetic motor oil, died on Nov. 14, 2011.

Born in Kirkwood, N.J., Garwood grew up on a dairy farm and attended a one-room schoolhouse in Salem County, N.J. After receiving a B.A. in chemistry from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, in 1942, he joined Socony-Vacuum Oil in Paulsboro, N.J., as an organic chemist.

Drafted into the Navy in 1944, he served as a radioman in the Philippines. After World War II, Garwood resumed his career at Socony while also pursuing graduate studies in chemistry at Temple University in Philadelphia from 1947 to 1954.

Socony-Vacuum later became Socony Mobil Oil and then Mobil, from which Garwood retired in 1987. Subsequently, he worked as a consultant for Mobil Technology until 1999 and for ExxonMobil from 2000 to 2002.

Garwood’s pioneering research in organic catalytic chemistry was the basis for the development of many synthetic lubricants. He held more than 100 patents related to catalytic processes and lubricants. In retirement, he researched the efficacy of zeolites as a potential means of preventing cancer.

He is credited with more than 30 journal publications and was coauthor of the textbook “Shape Selective Catalysis in Industrial Applications,” published in 1989. Garwood was an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1943. He was also a member of the Philadelphia Catalysis Club.

He was a member of Haddonfield United Methodist Church for more than 60 years. He enjoyed building harpsichords and playing the violin. In 2006, he published “Compromise Road,” a book about rural life in southern New Jersey during the 1930s.

Garwood is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty; son, John; daughter Deborah; and a grandson. His daughter Christine predeceased him.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
R. Garth Pews
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
James E. Boggs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
James Hoekstra

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE