The 2012 Northwest Regional Meeting (NORM 2012) of the American Chemical Society will be held in conjunction with the 2012 meeting of the Pacific Division of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAASPD). The two meetings will take place from Sunday, June 24, through Wednesday, June 27, at Boise Centre in Boise, Idaho.

For evolving details about NORM 2012, including registration and hotel information, visit the meeting website at snake​riveracs.com/norm2012.html. Information on the AAASPD program can be found at associations.sou.edu/aaaspd/2012boise/in​dex.html. All programming, special events, and field trips are available on a reciprocal basis to all attendees from both groups.

Technical Program. A diverse technical program will feature several plenary presentations.

Charles H. (Butch) Atwood, University of Utah, will present “Using Item Response Theory To Improve Assessment & Learning in Large General Chemistry Classes.”

Thomas J. Greenbowe, Iowa State University, will discuss “The Importance of Hands-On Laboratory Work in Science Courses & Proper Role of Computer Simulations in the STEM Curriculum.”

Seth R. Marder, Georgia Institute of Technology, will talk about “Recent Advances in π-Functional Materials.”

Paul W. K. Rothemund, California Institute of Technology, will present “Beyond Watson & Crick: Chemistry of the Stacking Bond.”

Vern L. Schramm, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, will talk about “Enzymatic Transition States: Dynamics & Drugs.”

And Marcy H. Towns, Purdue University, will discuss “Faculty Goals for theUndergraduate Chemistry Laboratory.”

Planned symposia include “Advanced Materials & Nanotechnology,” “NanoBiomaterials,” “Advances in Functional Organic Materials,” “Semiconductor Materials,” “Nonlinear Optical Spectroscopy,” “Chemistry of the Nuclear Fuel Cycle,” “Bioorganic Chemistry,” “Progress in Disease Therapeutics,” “New Strategies in Cancer Research,” “Teaching for Critical Thinking & Problem Solving in STEM Courses,” “Chemical Education,” and “Graduate School Recruitment.”

General sessions will cover analytical, inorganic, organic, materials, medicinal, and physical chemistry, as well as biochemistry and chemical education.

Poster sessions will be held on Sunday evening and Monday afternoon.

Undergraduate Program. The NORM 2012 undergraduate program will be hosted by the Boise State University ACS Student Member Chapter, in conjunction with the College of Idaho Chemistry Club. Because NORM 2012 is colocated with the AAASPD meeting, undergraduates will have unique opportunities to interact with other students as well as academics and professionals from numerous scientific disciplines.

Sunday evening activities will include “Liquid Nitrogen”—an ice cream social and dessert reception where attendees can make their own ice cream—and an undergraduate poster session. A second undergraduate poster session will be held on Monday afternoon.

Tuesday morning will feature a breakfast with a presentation by Caltech’s Rothemund, a senior research associate. Rothemund, who has won the Feynman Prize in Nanotechnology, the World Technology Award for Biotechnology, and a Mac­Arthur Foundation Fellowship, will speak about life as a researcher, discuss surviving graduate school, and provide additional information important to undergraduates who are beginning their scientific careers.

Other Tuesday events will include a graduate school recruitment luncheon at which participants will have the opportunity to talk one-on-one with graduate school recruiters and an afternoon tour of the Micron Technology manufacturing facility (limited to the first 20 registrants).

Workshops. The ACS Department of Career Management & Development will hold three consecutive workshops on Monday: “Planning Your Job Search,” “Preparing a Résumé,” and “Effective Interviewing.” An ACS career consultant will facilitate the workshops and will also offer one-on-one résumé reviews on Monday afternoon by appointment (participants may sign up during on-site registration or during the workshops).

Also on Monday, MicroLab will offer a workshop titled “A New Look at Spectrophotometry & Some Other Things You Can Do with Computers: Using Computers To Cut Costs & Buy Time for Inquiry.” A workshop on “Strategies for Supporting STEM Student Learning with Process-Oriented Guided-Inquiry Learning (POGIL)” will be offered on Monday as well.

High School Teacher Program. A comprehensive two-day High School Teacher Program has been planned with workshops and talks covering chemistry, biology, geoscience, and general science topics that will provide attendees with specific activities and pedagogical approaches they can immediately implement in the classroom.

The program will begin with a welcome lunch at 12:30 PM on Sunday, June 24, and will end at approximately 6 PM on Monday, June 25.

Participation is free for all registered high school science teachers. Funds to cover travel, one night’s lodging, and some meals may be available for high school teachers outside the Treasure Valley. Contact Don Warner at dwarner@boisestate.edu or (208) 426-3030 for additional details.

Teachers can earn one professional development credit by attending the program. For a complete description, visit snakeriveracs.com/Norm 2012/teachers.html.

Teachers are also welcome to attend talks and events that are part of the regular NORM 2012/AAASPD program. These include more than 300 presentations given by students and experts from across the U.S. The presentations will inform attendees about cutting-edge research being conducted on more than 30 different topics, including the life sciences, physical science, earth sciences, social science, and education.

Teachers who attend 15 hours of NORM 2012/AAASPD talks and events can earn one professional development credit. Those who participate in both programs can earn two credits.

Exposition & Sponsorships. Approximately 600 professional chemists, students, and teachers are expected to attend the colocated meetings of the ACS Northwest Region and the AAASPD. Exhibitors are invited to participate in this exciting regional conference. The exhibits will be in the lobby atrium of Boise Centre. The exhibit hall will be open from 7:30 to 10 PM on Sunday, June 24; 9 AM to 5 PM on Monday and Tuesday, June 25 and 26; and 9 AM to noon on Wednesday, June 27. To reserve exhibit space or become a NORM 2012 sponsor, visit snakeriveracs.com/Norm 2012/exposition.html or contact Marian DeWane, exhibits and sponsor chair, at mdewane@uci.edu.

Social Events & Tours. NORM 2012 will offer a number of special events. Details can be found at snakeriveracs.com/Norm 2012/specialEvents.html.

Activities include a free opening night dessert and drinks reception with a poster session and panel discussion titled “Science in Policy: Collision, Convergence & Cash Needed.” Other activities include fly-fishing and white-water-rafting field trips, the NORM 2012 awards reception and banquet, a Basque cultural dinner and reception featuring the Oinkari Basque Dancers, and tours of the Basque Museum & Cultural Center and Micron Technology.

Lodging. Blocks of rooms have been reserved for NORM 2012 attendees at the Grove Hotel and Safari Inn Downtown. Courtesy shuttles are available to provide transport from Boise Airport to the hotels. Reservations must be made by June 1 to obtain the NORM 2012 group rates. For additional details or to make reservations, visit snakeriveracs.com/Norm 2012/housing.html.

Registration. Registration is available through the NORM 2012 website at snakeriveracs.com/Norm 2012/registration.html.

Early-bird registration closes on June 1. Online registration will remain open at the on-site registration rates until Friday, June 22. After June 22, participants must register on-site.