Albemarle Advances New Flame Retardant

Albemarle plans to make its new GreenCrest line of flame retardants at its Orangeburg, S.C., plant. The polymeric brominated flame retardants are meant to replace hexabromocyclododecane, which is facing bans around the world. GreenCrest will primarily be used in extruded and expandable polystyrene. Albemarle plans to roll out the new line in 2014. The company recently said it will exit the phosphorus flame retardants business (C&EN, May 21, page 18).
