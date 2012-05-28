Arsenal Buys Another Adhesives Company

Arsenal Capital Partners has acquired Clifton Adhesives through its portfolio company Royal Adhesives & Sealants. Clifton, a maker of polyurethane- and polychloroprene-based adhesives and coatings for aerospace, military, and marine inflatable structures, is the third adhesives acquisition for the private equity firm in the past six months. It acquired Craig Adhesives in November and Extreme Adhesives in April. Separately, Arsenal bought Evonik Industries’ colorants business earlier this month. In April, Arsenal sold electrolytes maker Novolyte Technologies to BASF for more than $100 million.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter