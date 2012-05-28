DSM Invests In Dutch R&D

DSM plans to spend $125 million over the next two years on three R&D facilities in the Netherlands that will support engineering plastics and biobased products. Two of the facilities, to open in 2014, will house 700 DSM researchers, many of whom already work for the firm. DSM is also funding a new biotechnology research consortium. The largest of the three facilities, in Sittard-Geleen, will have 420 employees who will focus on developing engineering plastics for automotive and electronics industry customers. An R&D process facility within DSM’s biotechnology center in Delft will house 285 people who will conduct research on food enzymes and antibiotics. DSM says it is also providing support to the recently opened Bioprocess Pilot Facility consortium on its campus in Delft. This facility, supported by DSM, lactic acid maker Purac, and Delft University of Technology, is also open to other academic institutions and private businesses.
