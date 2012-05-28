European Firms Combat Antibiotic Resistance

Europe’s Innovative Medicines Initiative is launching a $281 million program in which academics and five drug companies will tackle the growing problem of antibiotic resistance. IMI, a public-private partnership, will provide $137 million of the funding, and the five companies—GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Janssen, Sanofi, and Basilea Pharmaceutica—will provide the rest. Among the program’s goals are better-designed clinical trials for testing experimental antibiotics against resistant bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus. IMI says Europe saw 25,000 deaths in 2007 due to antimicrobial resistance.
