Girindus Taps Marina For Oligo Technology

Marina Biotech and Girindus have formed an alliance in which Girindus, a German firm with U.S. operations in Cincinnati, will have exclusive rights to develop, supply, and commercialize oligonucleotide constructs using Marina’s conformationally restricted nucleotide (CRN) technology. Marina, based in Bothell, Wash., will receive royalties from the sale of CRN-based oligonucleotide reagents as well as a supply of current Good Manufacturing Practices-certified material for its clinical trials and those run by its partners.
