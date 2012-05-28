GraalBio Moves On Cellulosic Ethanol

Brazil’s GraalBio is moving forward with plans to build a 22 million-gal-per-year cellulosic ethanol plant in the northeastern Brazilian state of Alagoas. GraalBio expects the plant, the first of its kind in South America, to cost about $146 million to construct and to be completed by next year. It will convert sugarcane leftovers such as bagasse and straw into ethanol using a technology developed by Beta Renewables, an affiliate of Italy’s Mossi & Ghisolfi, that breaks down cellulose using steam, enzymes, and yeast. Novozymes will supply the enzymes.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter