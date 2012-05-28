Kuraray To Acquire Films Maker MonoSol

Japan’s Kuraray has agreed to acquire MonoSol, a Merrillville, Ind.-based manufacturer of water-soluble polyvinyl alcohol films. MonoSol, the only significant U.S. producer of such films, has benefited from the cleaning product industry’s promotion of single-dose laundry and dishwasher detergents packaged in water-soluble filmsC&EN, Jan. 23, page 15) (. Kuraray is one of the world’s leading producers of polyvinyl alcohol resin and also makes films for use in liquid-crystal displays. It plans to build its first U.S. polyvinyl alcohol resin plant in La Porte, Texas.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter