Mitsubishi Transfers Fine Chemicals

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings’ Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma unit will transfer its fine chemicals operations to two other Japanese companies. API Corp., a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., will take over Tanabe’s pharmaceutical ingredients business, which had sales last year of about $50 million. Taisho Technos, a subsidiary of Mitsui Sugar, will take over Tanabe’s food chemicals operations, which has annual sales of about $30 million. Tanabe says it wants to focus on drug discovery.
