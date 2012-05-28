Rocky Mountain Regional Meeting Call For Papers

Abstracts are invited for the Rocky Mountain Regional Meeting (RMRM 2012) of the American Chemical Society, which will take place Wednesday, Oct. 17, through Saturday, Oct. 20. The meeting will be held in the Denver metro area at the Westin Westminster hotel in Westminster, Colo.

Abstracts for oral and poster presentations should be submitted through the meeting website at rmrm2012.sites.acs.org. The abstract deadline is 5 PM MDT on Sept. 1.

The theme of the meeting is “Reaching New Heights,” to reflect cutting-edge work in chemistry.

Bruce Parkinson, a professor of chemistry and energy resources at the University of Wyoming, will serve as keynote speaker on Wednesday, Oct. 17. Thursday’s keynote speaker will be James E. Hutchison, Lokey-Harrington Chair in Chemistry at the University of Oregon. Vincent M. Rotello, the Charles A. Goessmann Professor of Chemistry at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, will present Friday’s keynote address.

A special symposium will honor Jeffrey Aubé, a 2012 Arthur C. Cope Scholar from the department of medicinal chemistry at the University of Kansas, Lawrence.

RMRM 2012 has partnered with the ACS Energy & Fuels Division to provide distinctive programming titled “Fuels for the Future.”

Other planned symposia will include “Heterocyclics & Bioorganics,” “Inorganic Nanostructures,” “Reactions in Lipid & Lipidlike Environments & Applications of the Chemistry,” “Thermal Analysis,” and “Women in Chemistry.”

General technical sessions will cover biochemistry and chemical biology; catalysis; chemical education; energy; forensics; nanoscience and nanotechnology; and analytical, environmental, inorganic, nuclear, organic, and physical chemistry.

A special poster session will be devoted to undergraduate research. There will also be a panel discussion and networking event especially for undergraduates.

Younger chemists will be honored at an Oktoberfest celebration on Friday. Other special events will include a dessert bar on Wednesday evening, an awards banquet on Thursday evening, a breakfast for women chemists on Friday, and a presentation on Friday evening about Marie Curie by storyteller Susan Marie Frontczak.

Nominations are now being accepted for the ACS Division of Chemical Education Rocky Mountain Region Award for Excellence in High School Teaching, the E. Ann Nalley Rocky Mountain Region Award for Volunteer Service to ACS, and the Stanley C. Israel Rocky Mountain Region Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences. The nomination deadline for all awards is Aug. 3. Nomination forms can be found on the RMRM 2012 website and should be submitted to Susan Schelble at sschelbl@mscd.edu.

RMRM 2012 will offer a vendor exposition featuring the latest products and services for the scientific community. Companies wishing to participate can sign up for booth space or sponsorship by completing the form found on the Exhibitions & Sponsorship page of the meeting’s website. For further information, contact the exhibits chair, Larry Westrum, at acs.colo@hotmail.com.

Visit the RMRM 2012 website for evolving information on the program, special events, registration, and hotel reservations at special meeting pricing.