Segetis, Georgia Gulf Link For Plasticizers

Renewable chemicals firm Segetis will collaborate with Georgia Gulf to offer flexible vinyl compounds based on Segetis’ Javelin-brand biobased plasticizer. Segetis transforms cellulosic feedstocks into levulinic ketals and then to nonphthalate plasticizers. Georgia Gulf has identified toys and decorative construction materials as the first markets for polyvinyl chloride made with the plasticizers. Earlier this year, Dow Chemical and plastics compounder Teknor Apex said they will jointly market flexible vinyl made with Dow’s Ecolibrium-brand biobased plasticizer. The firms plan to sell the PVC to manufacturers of flexible cable and durable goods.
