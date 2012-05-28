Advertisement

Policy

Study Seeks Gulf Cleanup Workers

by Cheryl Hogue
May 28, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 22
U.S. Surgeon General Regina M. Benjamin is asking workers and volunteers who helped clean up the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil disaster to join a study to determine whether the spill contributed to physical or mental health problems. Through public service announcements online and via broadcast media, Benjamin is seeking participants in the Gulf Long-Term Follow-Up (GuLF) Study. The National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences is conducting the study, which NIEHS says is the largest of its kind involving cleanup workers and volunteers. Launched in February, the study is expected to continue for as long as a decade. “Over time, the GuLF Study will generate important data that may help inform policy decisions on health care and health services in the [Gulf] region, and its findings may also influence responses to future oil spills and similar disasters,” NIEHS says. Those interested in being in the study can call (855) NIH-GULF or visit nihgulfstudy.org.

