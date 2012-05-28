Takeda To Shut Down San Francisco Site

Takeda is shuttering its San Francisco R&D site and shifting some biologics research to its San Diego facility. The move comes several months after the Japanese firm said it will cut 9% of its workforce, or 2,800 employees, and consolidate R&D around the world. Takeda says the plan to merge California activities will “enhance communication and collaboration.” The San Diego site will focus on using structure-based drug discovery and antibody technology to develop drugs for metabolic diseases, cancer, and immunology.
