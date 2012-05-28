Yara, Others Plan For Ammonium Nitrate

The nitrogen chemical makers Yara and Orica and U.S. natural gas producer Apache plan to spend $800 million to build an ammonium nitrate explosives plant in the Pilbara region of northwestern Australia. Scheduled to come on-line in 2015, the plant will be owned 45% by Yara, 45% by Orica, and 10% by Apache. Its output will be sold to mining companies in the Pilbara region. Thinly populated Pilbara is rich in natural gas and mineral deposits. Orica, an Australian firm, will have prime responsibility for running the venture.
