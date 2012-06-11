Advertisement

Analytical Chemistry

AB Sciex' TripleTOF 5600+

by Science, Technology & Education Department
June 11, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 24
TripleTOF 5600+
[+]Enlarge
Credit: AB Sciex
A photo of a woman using the AB Sciex 5600+.
Credit: AB Sciex

AB Sciex introduced a second generation of its TripleTOF 5600 system. The TripleTOF 5600+ incorporates technology that AB Sciex calls MS/MSALL with SWATH acquisition. SWATH acquisition is a method for acquiring quantitative MS/MS data on every component in a sample with a single injection. The technology, which was developed in collaboration with Ruedi Aebersold at ETH Zurich, depends on a combination of high speed, sensitivity, and dynamic range. The ion intensity data are saved in a complete digital archive, which can be mined immediately or retrospectively, meaning that the same sample can be used to answer additional questions without a need to rerun the sample. The system is also compatible with AB Sciex’ SelexION differential ion mobility separation technology. The system’s software has also been improved to support regulatory compliance in the pharmaceutical industry.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

