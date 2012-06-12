ACS Member Support

Many chemists are still struggling to find jobs. The American Chemical Society offers special discounts and career assistance to its unemployed members.
National dues: Waiveda
National meeting registration: Free
Regional meeting registration: Reduced fees
ACS Leadership Development System: Reduced rateb
ACS Short Courses: 50% discount
ACS Member Insurance Program: Life insurance premiums deferred
For a full listing of benefits for unemployed members, visit www.acs.org/unemployed.
Free career assistance tools for all ACS members:
Virtual Career Fair
ACS Webinars
ACS Careers blog
Personal career consulting
Access to the ACS Network(www.acs.org/ACSnetwork)
For more information(www.acs.org/careers)
a Apply for a waiver by contacting ACS with your name and member number via e-mail at service@acs.org or by calling (800) 333-9511 or (614) 447-3776. Dues may be waived for up to two years for unemployed members in good standing. b Enroll in one online course for $25, get three online courses free.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter