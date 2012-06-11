Dried blood spots are becoming increasingly popular as a type of sample in pharmaceutical clinical trials because they require low volumes of blood and because the paper cards are easy to ship and store. Despite its advantages, DBS analysis has been a labor-intensive process that requires manually punching disks out of paper cards and placing them in microtiter plates for extraction. Agilent Technologies' Automated Card Extraction LC/MS system streamlines that process. A card containing a dried blood spot is clamped into place, and solvent flows through the card and extracts analytes from the blood. The system uses the Agilent 6400 Series Triple Quadrupole LC/MS for quantitative analysis and MassHunter software for data processing. The overall cycle time is reduced by overlapping the extraction and the analysis.
