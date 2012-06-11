Advertisement

Business

Boehringer Ingelheim To Build Tech Center

by Ann M. Thayer
June 11, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 24
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Boehringer Ingelheim
An artist’s rendering of the new tech center slated for Biberach.
An artist's rendering of the new tech center slated for Biberach.
Credit: Boehringer Ingelheim
An artist’s rendering of the new tech center slated for Biberach.

Boehringer Ingelheim will spend more than $62 million to build a facility for producing new active pharmaceutical ingredients at the company’s Biberach, Germany, site. The new facility will make clinical-scale quantities of compounds arising from the firm’s own drug development pipeline. The pilot plant facility will have 15 reactors with volumes from 100 to 300 L and four manufacturing bays, including four synthesis labs for scale-up work. Boehringer expects to complete construction of the plant and associated tech center in early 2014.

