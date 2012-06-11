Boehringer Ingelheim To Build Tech Center

Boehringer Ingelheim will spend more than $62 million to build a facility for producing new active pharmaceutical ingredients at the company’s Biberach, Germany, site. The new facility will make clinical-scale quantities of compounds arising from the firm’s own drug development pipeline. The pilot plant facility will have 15 reactors with volumes from 100 to 300 L and four manufacturing bays, including four synthesis labs for scale-up work. Boehringer expects to complete construction of the plant and associated tech center in early 2014.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter