Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Bruker's UltrafleXtreme

by Science, Technology & Education Department
June 11, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Bruker
UltrafleXtreme
A photo of the Bruker ultrafleXtreme TOF/TOF mass spectrometer.
Credit: Bruker
UltrafleXtreme

Bruker announced the nano-Advance UHPLC system for capillary and nanoflow separations applications, aimed squarely at the proteomics market. The new system, which builds on Bruker’s acquisition of Michrom, marks the first time that Bruker has offered its own liquid chromatograph. The system includes three pumps, which eliminates the need for split flow and makes the system compatible with two-dimensional LC applications. The system, which was designed to eliminate as much dead volume and gradient delay as possible, can run solvent gradients at flow rates as low as 50 nL/min. The combination of the nano-Advance with Bruker’s CaptiveSpray ion source allows more of the flow coming off the column to enter the mass spectrometer. More peptides and proteins can be analyzed in a single run, which is particularly important for low-abundance proteins. Bruker also announced an updated version of the ultrafleXtreme, its top-of-the-line MALDI time-of-flight (TOF)/TOF mass spectrometer. The instrument now incorporates a 2-kHz laser that improves the acquisition speed and spatial resolution for MALDI imaging. The system can generate multiply charged ions of intact proteins larger than 30,000 daltons.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ASMS Instrument Roundup
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Thermo Fisher Scientific's Orbitrap Fusion
New And Notable At ASMS 2013

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE