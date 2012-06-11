Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

June 11, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Kuraray of Japan, which recently agreed to acquire polyvinyl alcohol film maker MonoSol, says it will proceed with plans to build a PVOH resins plant in La Porte, Texas. The 40,000-metric-ton-per-year resins plant, to be completed in September 2014, will be the firm’s first in North America.

Perstorp and Thailand’s PTT have completed the formation of a polyurethane joint venture in which the Thai company will own a 51% stake and Perstorp, 49%. Consisting mostly of Perstorp’s existing Vencorex business, the venture will incorporate Perstorp facilities in Freeport, Texas; and France.

DSM says its enzyme cocktail has been qualified for a demonstration refinery that converts wheat straw to cellulosic ethanol operated by Inbicon in Kalundborg, Denmark. Inbicon claims its facility, with an annual capacity of 1.5 million gal, is the world’s largest cellulosic ethanol demonstration plant.

Kao Corp. will spend nearly $65 million to build a chemical plant in Shanghai’s Jinshan district. The Japanese consumer products firm says the facility will produce surfactants and molding materials when it starts up in 2014.

Amyris contributed farnesene for jet fuel that will be used for an Azul Airlines demonstration flight in Brazil on June 19, during the Rio+20 United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development. The feedstock for the fuel is Brazilian sugarcane.

McGill University, in Montreal, will receive $25 million from the Canadian government to link components of the Canadian biofuels and bioproducts sector. The goal of the program, called BioFuelNet, is to expand the Canadian energy sector’s use of fuels and chemicals derived from renewable biomass sources.

SABIC Innovative Plastics has signed an agreement with EPA and the Justice Department to pay a $1 million penalty to settle alleged violations of the Clean Air Act at its Mt. Vernon, Ind., and Burkville, Ala., plants. In addition, the firm will spend about $4 million to better control hazardous air pollutants at the facilities.

Codexis has named John J. Nicols, 48, as its president and CEO, effective June 13. He joins the industrial enzyme developer from Albemarle, where he has worked since 1990 and most recently served as senior vice president for strategic development and catalysts.

Marina Biotech shut down essentially all its operations and furloughed 90% of its employees on June 1. Located in Bothell, Wash., the nucleic acid-based drug company did not have enough funds to continue running its business.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

European firms eye waste-to-chemical projects
BP backs U.S. waste-to-fuel firm
Calif. firm to use LanzaTech process

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE