Canadian Railroad Workers End Strike

After a strike lasting a little more than a week, 148,000 Canadian Pacific rail workers returned to their jobs on June 1. Shipments of chemicals, fertilizers, and other commodities have returned to normal. The strike ended after both houses of Canada’s Parliament passed legislation ordering workers back to their jobs. The Chemical Industry Association of Canada supported the legislation, saying millions of dollars of shipments were at risk. Miffed at the government’s action in the rail and in other recent labor disputes, Ken Georgetti, president of the Canadian Labour Congress, promised that “workers who have been bullied will find ways to make their displeasure known, and that could be disruptive.”
