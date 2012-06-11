Advertisement

Business

Complete Genomics Restructures

by Ann M. Thayer
June 11, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 24
Most Popular in Business

Complete Genomics is eliminating about 55 jobs, or 20% of its staff, primarily among field and factory employees, at its headquarters in Mountain View, Calif., and other U.S. locations to help save cash. It has also hired financial advisers to explore options for its business. In the meantime, it will focus on developing clinical applications for its whole human genome sequencing service, while also providing genomes to research customers. Until demand for clinical-grade genomes increases, the company will hold off on any expansion of its DNA-sequencing capacity.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

