Complete Genomics Restructures

Complete Genomics is eliminating about 55 jobs, or 20% of its staff, primarily among field and factory employees, at its headquarters in Mountain View, Calif., and other U.S. locations to help save cash. It has also hired financial advisers to explore options for its business. In the meantime, it will focus on developing clinical applications for its whole human genome sequencing service, while also providing genomes to research customers. Until demand for clinical-grade genomes increases, the company will hold off on any expansion of its DNA-sequencing capacity.
