Corning Shows Off New Flexible Glass

Corning has introduced a thin, flexible glass for digital displays that it calls Willow Glass. The glass can be used for portable devices such as smartphones, tablets, and notebook computers. Because it is flexible, it can also be used on curved surfaces. Willow Glass can be produced as thin as 100 µm, about the thickness of photocopy paper. Corning says the glass, which can be processed at temperatures up to 500 °C, will enable the electronics industry to pursue high-temperature, continuous, roll-to-roll production.
