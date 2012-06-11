Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Device Skates Between Oil, Water

Nanoscience: An oil-repellant coating that works underwater could lead to robots that can clean oil spills

by Katherine Bourzac
June 11, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS Nano
Imitating a water strider (left), a device (right) hovers between oil (dyed pink) and water (colorless). The oil in the photo is 1,2-dichloroethane, which is denser than water.
Photos of water-strider insect and oil-strider device.
Credit: ACS Nano
Imitating a water strider (left), a device (right) hovers between oil (dyed pink) and water (colorless). The oil in the photo is 1,2-dichloroethane, which is denser than water.

Taking inspiration from water-striding insects, researchers have constructed a device that can skate at the interface between oil and water (ACS Nano, DOI: 10.1021/nn301550v). The feat is enabled by a coating on the device’s legs that repels oil underwater. Such coatings could keep bugs from sticking to car windshields, scientists think, and enable robots to move through and clean up oil spills.

Researchers had previously discovered that water striders’ legs work through the chemistry and physics of microprojections lined with nanogrooves on the bugs’ legs (Nature, DOI: 10.1038/432036a). Shutao Wang, of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, thought that he could use similar structures to solve a materials problem: Most materials that repel oil don’t work if they come into contact with water.

To make a rough nanoscale coating that approximates the texture of the insects’ legs, Wang’s group immersed copper wires in aqueous ammonia. The ensuing reaction produced flowerlike microclusters of copper oxide nanopetals on the wires. When the researchers placed the coated wires in water and added drops of 1,2-dichloro­ethane, an oil denser than water, oil droplets beaded up on the wires, indicating that the coated wires repel the oil even in the presence of water.

To make an oil strider, they tied copper wires to a copper plate that mimicked the insect’s body. They bent each of the four legs, dipped the legs in ammonia, and tested the strider’s seaworthiness. In an agitated container of oily water, the strider skated on the surface between oil and water, just as a water-striding insect moves on the surface between water and air. Wang says the coating method could work with other metals, which could be coated through a similar oxidizing treatment, and with polymers, which would be coated with a metal oxide.

Eric Loth, of the University of Virginia, who works on oleophobic coatings for ships and planes, says a coating that works underwater like Wang’s could help ships save fuel by preventing barnacles and other sea creatures from growing on the hulls and thus reducing drag.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Magnets tune the friction of a designed surface
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Graphene Balls Reduce Friction
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Catalytic Micropump Controls Self-Assembly

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE