EPA Targets 18 Chemicals For Review

Eighteen industrial chemicals will undergo detailed review by EPA in 2013 and 2014, the agency announced on June 1. The compounds include octamethylcyclotetrasiloxane (D4), three flame retardants, four fragrance compounds, and five chlorinated hydrocarbons. The 18 chemicals are a subset of a group of 83 chemicals or classes of substances that the agency has selected for risk assessment (C&EN, March 12, page 11). If the agency finds that a chemical poses a significant risk to human health or the environment, it may be regulated under the Toxic Substances Control Act, or EPA may take other action. But the agency also may decide to do nothing after reviewing a given substance, suggesting that it is safe for current uses. A complete list of the chemicals selected for review in 2013–14 is available at epa.gov/oppt/existingchemicals/pubs/workplanlist.html.
