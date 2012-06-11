Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

EPA Targets 18 Chemicals For Review

by Cheryl Hogue
June 11, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Eighteen industrial chemicals will undergo detailed review by EPA in 2013 and 2014, the agency announced on June 1. The compounds include octamethylcyclotetra­siloxane (D4), three flame retardants, four fragrance compounds, and five chlorinated hydrocarbons. The 18 chemicals are a subset of a group of 83 chemicals or classes of substances that the agency has selected for risk assessment (C&EN, March 12, page 11). If the agency finds that a chemical poses a significant risk to human health or the environment, it may be regulated under the Toxic Substances Control Act, or EPA may take other action. But the agency also may decide to do nothing after reviewing a given substance, suggesting that it is safe for current uses. A complete list of the chemicals selected for review in 2013–14 is available at epa.gov/oppt/existingchemicals/pubs/workplanlist.html.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE